OnlyFans model under fire for filming promo with her brother

OnlyFans model Camilla Araujo, someone who was also in MrBeast’s Squid Game video as #067, is under fire for filming a promotional video for her OF with her brother.

OnlyFans has become an incredibly viable way to make money for models who are able to promote themselves well. The most successful models on the platform stand to make millions.

Aside from upping the quality of their paywalled content, people trying to promote their OnlyFans have taken to some bizarre marketing tactics as of late. The Island Boys come to mind by using implied incest as a way to market their paywalled content.

In a similar vein, OnlyFans model Camilla Araujo is in hot water after filming a video asking her brother about her OF page, along with a sexual comment that viewers have taken issue with.

OnlyFans model’s younger brother films promo with her

Camilla Araujo, the model in question, has been building up her following for a few years. She notably appeared in MrBeast’s incredibly viral Squid Games video as 067.

Camilla has since used that touch of fame to catapult herself into having over 250k Instagram followers. She has also become one of OnlyFans’ top models.

The videos she posts on Instagram usually feature her interviewing someone or doing public stunts, many of which have hundreds of thousands of views.

However, an interview with her younger brother where she asked him about what it’s like to have a sister on OnlyFans has even Camilla’s fans questioning the way she’s advertising her page.

Her original Instagram video has been reposted to other social media platforms. Consequently, many have highlighted how strange it is to be having this sort of conversation with her brother.

“How does it feel to have a sister that has an OF?” Camilla asked. Her brother replied, “My friends always ask me if it’s pink, and I don’t really know what they mean by that.”

Camilla seems to be disappointed with the way her brother replied in the video. But people on both Twitter and Instagram feel as if filming a video like this is just “weird”.

Stranger still, Camilla has another video on her Instagram account where she bought the same man a pair of free shoes, pretending she had just met him for the first time. Additionally, the video doesn’t confirm whether or not he’s 18.

Whether this is her biological brother or just an act, it hasn’t kept people from calling her video out for the way it’s framed.