Olivia Rodrigo responds to Taylor Swift feud rumors

After Olivia Rodrigo handed over song credits to Taylor Swift, some fans of the two singers have reason to believe that they are feuding.

Olivia Rodrigo sprung into the music industry after she dipped her toes into acting as a teenage Disney actress in ‘Bizaardvark’ and ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.’

Her first song ‘Drivers License’ was released in January 2021 and helped Rodrigo establish a foundation of fans as a pop singer.

As for Taylor Swift, well, she’s been making music for about 17 years, having released her first song ‘Tim McGraw’ in 2009. Not to mention, the $2.2 billion that Swift’s current ‘Eras Tour’ has made, as her fan base is one for the record books.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Though the two singers have never collaborated on a song together, Rodrigo has used some of Swift’s musical expertise along the way, giving fans reason to think that the two are feuding after the release of Rodrigo’s song ‘Vampire’ in September of this year.

Olivia Rodrigo says she would never say who her songs are about

Rodrigo and Swift debuted their likeness to one another at the 2021 BRIT Awards when they posed for a photo together. The two have never quite established a relationship with each other, but that hasn’t stopped Rodrigo from using Swift’s music as inspiration for her own.

Article continues after ad

In fact, Rodrigo’s debut album ‘Sour,’ which was released in 2021, was brought to life by some of Swift’s songs, as Rodrigo used Swift’s tracks ‘New Year’s Day’ and ‘Cruel Summer,’ and interpolated them for her own use in her songs, ‘1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back’ and ‘Deja Vu.’

Article continues after ad

After using Swift’s music and creating her own renditions, Rodrigo legally had to give Swift song credits. However, Swift wasn’t the only writer given song credits, as Rodrigo also gave Swift’s co-writer, St. Vincent, credits as well.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

This then caused fans to create feud theories of their own, resulting in Rodrigo making a statement in an interview with Rolling Stones, saying that she had no input in who she gave the song credits to, whether it was supposed to just be Swift or Swift and St. Vincent.

However, when asked by Rolling Stones if she would make another artist give her credit for song inspiration, she did say, “I don’t think I would ever personally do that. But who’s to say where I’ll be in 20, 30 years? All that I can do is write my songs and focus on what I can control.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Rodrigo’s statement then gave fans even more reason to believe she was shading Swift for the ‘Sour’ album song credits. Fast forward to her 2023 release of ‘Vampire,’ and there’s even more speculation of a feud between both Rodrigo and Swift.

Rodrigo, however, has made an additional comment regarding her fan theory that ‘Vampire’ is about Swift, saying, “I was very surprised when people thought that. I never want to say who any of my songs are about.”

Article continues after ad

The ‘Vampire’ singer continued, “I’ve never done that before in my career and probably won’t. I think it’s better to not pigeonhole a song to being about this one thing.”

Article continues after ad

Though the feud speculation between Rodrigo and Swift has continued, Rodrigo has proceeded to shut down the rumors, saying to Rolling Stones, “I don’t have beef with anyone. I’m very chill. I keep to myself. I have my four friends and my mom, and that’s really the only people I talk to, ever. There’s nothing to say. There’s so many Twitter conspiracy theories. I only look at alien conspiracy theories.”