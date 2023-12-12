Offset explains the real reason he turned down Kai Cenat’s famous jail stream

Kai Cenat’s bizarre jail stream had a host of streamers and rappers in a simulated prison environment for seven days. One notable absence was rapper Offset who has broken his silence on why he refused a spot on the stream.

Jail streams are all the rage now for whatever reason. Big names like Ice Posidon and Aidin Ross have gone to great lengths to set them up.

Following Ross’ jail stream, resulting from a direct challenge by Andrew Tate, Kai Cenat jumped on the trend. Initially announcing it in a call to Nicki Minaj, Cenat gathered a number of popular streamers and rappers including Druski and Ski Mask the Slump God.

Former Migos rapper Offset originally planned to join Kai Cenat’s jail stream but dropped out before filming began. In an interview on radio show The Morning Hustle, Offset revealed why he chose not to participate.

Fans of Kai Cenat had initially speculated that Offset didn’t join the stream after the streamer gave a negative review of his most recent album. Offset said that Cenat’s Set it Off review had nothing to do with the decision.

He was actually appreciative of the “honest opinion” from Cenat and revealed the real reason he didn’t partake in the jail stream was much deeper. “I didn’t do the jail thing because I really had to think about it. I really come from that. It’s really bros and homies struggling with that,” Offset explained.

“It’s not really a game like, It’s a serious thing. I understand content and I salute it; I just couldn’t be a part of that content because if ya’ll remember, I come from that,” the rapper said. “I got real homies that can’t get out ever.”

Offset has spent time in prison himself, including the first few months that his former group Migos were finding success. The rapper explained that he didn’t do the jail stream to avoid making “a mockery” of that.

Despite jail streams seeming like a relatively new phenomenon, they’ve been around for quite some time. The first major prison challenge was actually hosted by Ice Poseidon five years ago.

When asked whether he told Cenat that this particular jail stream was a bad idea or making light of a serious issue, Offset defended the streamer. “I know where his heart was for the situation,” he said. “It ain’t that serious to him, like, he’s a kid.”