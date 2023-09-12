Adin Ross plans “jail stream” after Andrew Tate says he wouldn’t last 24 hours in prison

Adin Ross is planning on recreating a jail cell for one of his streams after the Tate brothers told him that he wouldn’t last a day in prison.

The top Kick streamer has spoken to the brothers, who are currently under investigation for human trafficking and sexual exploitation, several times, and during his most recent visit to Romania, the Tates described what it was like in jail to him.

Andrew and Tristan Tate also told the streamer that he wouldn’t last 24 hours in a jail cell, which Adin now says inspired his latest stream. What’s more, it’ll feature fellow Tate associate Sneako, who’s streamed with Adin several times before. There’s even been talk of them forming a content house together.

Adin Ross and Sneako plan to recreate Andrew Tate prison on stream

In a message to his viewers about upcoming content, Adin said that he was planning to stream from a warehouse that has a jail constructed inside it, alongside Sneako and several other streamers.

“On Wednesday, we’ve booked out a warehouse, we built out a whole jail. Sneako, Adin… We’ve a couple of other people as well. I’m not copying anyone’s idea… well actually, it’s not going to be a full escape.

“We are basically just doing what the Tates did, but we built out more scenes. I’m not doing the escaping jail sh*t. We were inspired by the Tates saying I couldn’t last in a jail cell for 24 hours.”

Andrew and Tristan Tate were in prison for several months after Romanian authorities arrested them in December last year on suspicion of sex trafficking. They were released from house arrest earlier this year in August, though they are unable to leave Romania. A trial is yet to be scheduled.

