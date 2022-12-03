Noodle the Pug behind ‘Bones or No Bones’ TikTok trend passes away

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at Laura.Gray@dexerto.com

The beloved pug behind the viral “Bones or No Bones” TikTok trend has passed away. Jonathan Graziano, Noodle’s person, updates fans of the fourteen-year-old pug’s passing with a heartfelt and emotional message.

TikTok is home to hundreds of relatable moments shared by users around the world. However, stars like Noodle the Pug have had a particular impact as many work to motivate themselves and find hope and drive after years of struggle and hardship.

Noodle the Pug became famous across social media in 2021 for videos known as “Bones” or “No Bones” day updates. In these videos, Noodle’s person Jonathan would attempt to get the silvered pug up from bed. If Noodle stood, it was a “Bones” day meant for trying new things and taking initiative. If Noodle flopped back into bed, it was a “No Bones” day, and the pair encouraged viewers to take it easy and be kind to themselves.

For many, Noodle’s relatable plight of getting out of bed each morning struck a chord, and the videos were soon seen across TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram as fans cheered Noodle on or offered commentary on their own “Bones” and “No Bones” days.

Noodle the Pug passes away at fourteen

In a deeply emotional and heartfelt update on December 3, 2022, Noodle’s person Jonathan posted a TikTok video updating fans about Noodle.

Jonathan explains that Noodle passed away on December 2, 2022. The beloved pug was with Jonathan, in the comfort of his home and with the people he loved.

Jonathan apologized to everyone who was touched by Noodle, thanked all the people who supported them, and encouraged all the viewers with dogs to give their own pups a doggy-safe cheese puff in Noodle’s honor.

Fans in the comments have come together to grieve Noodle’s passing, with many sharing that they will “only have Bones days” to show their love for the pug. Others thank Jonathan and Noodle for all they gave to the world, and for sharing such tender moments with so many who needed the encouragement to find their “Bones,” or offer themselves grace in times of “No Bones” struggles.

Noodle the Pug will always be remembered by those he touched, reminding us to love ourselves and take each day one little pug step at a time.