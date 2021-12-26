Niko Omilana showcases bizarre artwork in The Louvre for YouTube prank

British YouTube star Niko Omilana placed his bizarre painting next to the famous Mona Lisa during an insane prank.

Known for his wild and bizarre stunts such as running for London Mayor, YouTuber Niko Omilana has topped any of his previous videos with a new crazy prank straight out of Paris.

This time around the Beta Squad star has placed the bizarre Squidward meme painting in the same room as the Mona Lisa in his latest video.

In a YouTube video uploaded on December 25, Niko Omilana pulled an insane prank on the world-famous Louvre museum – where the notable Mona Lisa and the Venus de Milo artwork is held.

It is the most-visited museum in the world but we’re almost certain none of its customers were anticipating a Squidward-inspired image.

During the video, Omilana challenged his fans to recreate the popular handsome Squidward meme, which he then framed and took into the museum to place in the same room as the Mona Lisa.

Surprisingly, the YouTube star managed to pull off the prank successfully and placed his painting among the other famous art in the museum.

Once he put up the bizarre painting, Niko stayed around to ask the public their thoughts on his art. The YouTuber even asked the security of the Louvre museum for their opinions, who were oblivious that he was the one who put the painting up.

As the Louvre began to close, security finally clocked what Niko had done, which lead to them calling the police who escorted him out of the museum.

Luckily, as of now, the Louvre have decided to not press charges against the YouTube star, despite his actions being undoubtedly problematic for the famous French museum.