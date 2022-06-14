MLB star Joey Votto goes viral on TikTok doing “The Griddy” dance with a fan

Cincinnati Reds player Joey Votto made a young fan’s dream come true as he recorded a TikTok before a recent MLB game, and fans on social media are loving it.

TikTok has continued to gain popularity with users since its creation in 2016, making it the top platform for viral content.

Some celebrities think the platform is diluting their job, while other celebs, athletes, and musicians are embracing it.

MLB star Joey Votto is one of those athletes embracing the short-form video app and right before a recent game, the Cincinnati Reds player made the dream of a 12-year-old fan come true by recording a TikTok with her.

Fans are loving Joey Votto’s TikTok dance

Right before the game, Joey Votto learned that the young fan was in the stands holding a sign that read: “Joey Votto, Will you make a TikTok with me?”

The two decided what dance they would do for the video, and seconds later the girl’s older brother recorded them doing “The Griddy” with Votto on the field.

The girl, Jean Parks, had the video uploaded to her own personal TikTok profile, but as the video went viral her account was banned — presumably because Jean is only 12 years old and the platform’s minimum age requirement is 13.

Fans quickly took the discussion about the player’s viral TikTok scenario to Twitter, with support for the Reds player.

One user said: “A little girl asked Joey Votto to do a TikTok with her and ofc he said yes. What a legend”

While another replied: “This is awesome. TikTok star Joey Votto doing Joey Votto things. Takes the time to dance with AND coordinate this girl’s video.”

