NICKMERCS hits back at critics over YouTube views after Apex Legends switch

Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has recently made the switch from Warzone to Apex Legends, and his YouTube views have taken a bit of a hit as a result — but he didn’t hold back when confronting someone hating on his views.

Nick’s switch to Apex was likely a tough one, after months of being the top Warzone streamer, but he’s clearly enjoying the Apex Legends ranked grind more than hopping into Warzone public matches.

Now, he’s the most viewed Apex Legends streamer — by some way too — and while he’s seeing a lot of success, it doesn’t translate as well to YouTube.

As you can see in the graphs below from SocialBlade, there have been lulls in his subscribers and views of late.

In the grand scheme of things, however, this doesn’t change a lot for Nick. He’s still one of the biggest names on Twitch and is doing ads with the NFL, but more importantly, he’s clearly enjoying the game.

So when one viewer came into Nick’s stream and tried to make fun of him for his YouTube views being down, the Twitch star didn’t hold back.

“Okay, yes my views are a little bit down on YouTube,” he admitted, before giving a little trash talk back. “I didn’t want to bring this energy to you right now but I’ve got to because you brought it to me… Those views that we’re getting right now on YouTube are making more money than your family sees in a year, in a month.”

Reiterating that “me and the team do work,” Nick says that he doesn’t know “what you’re flexing on me for” to the viewer, who would have considered themselves told at that point.

He went on to say that “yeah, they are down, but I’m having fun. And I’m going to upload and stream whatever the f**k I want to stream.”

Needless to say, Nick is definitely happy with where he’s at, and is doing something most content creators could only dream of.