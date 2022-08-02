Nicki Minaj shuts down rumors of $173m debt and paying to go up in charts

Nicki Minaj has recently responded to and shut down some serious allegations made about her online.

The ‘Freaky Girl’ rapper was surprised to find herself trending on Twitter, due to rumors made about her on a fake Instagram account.

The Instagram account, claiming to be Minaj’s former assistant, made multiple harmful accusations against the hitmaker on their Instagram story.

“I am Onika ex assistant who she fired who for absolutely no proof of fraud with her bank account,” they shared.

“I’m exposing all files I have from working for her. Along with the voice messages she sent me regarding many different people,” they continued.

The account then went on to accuse the rapper of sending “$75,000” to put her upcoming single, ‘Freaky Girls,’ on the chart. They also alleged that she owed $173,000,000 to the IRS.

Minaj did not hesitate to respond to these rumors, as she hopped on to Instagram Live to address them.

Nicki Minaj responds to allegations

“Every day I learn that y’all getting dumber and f*cking dumber,” the ‘Queen of Rap’ told viewers. “The other day I was on Twitter and I saw this whole fanbase, b*tch.”

She continued: “I am mind blown that people are this f*cking dumb, that people are really believing that I got somebody that work for me and now they spilling tea.”

Minaj was seemingly surprised that anyone would believe the Instagram account was real.

“That people are really believing that I got somebody that work for me and now they spilling tea. Chile. But, it’s not even that. It’s the tea sound so f*cking dumb, and for a person to believe it, you would have to be dumb. It’s clearly a kid,” she said.

Since shutting down the rumors, the Instagram account claiming to be Minaj’s former assistant has been deleted. There have been several mock accounts created since then.