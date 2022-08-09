NELK Boys respond to SteveWillDoIt’s “crazy” YouTube channel ban

On August 1, popular YouTuber ‘SteveWillDoIt’ was suddenly hit with a permanent channel ban — something the NELK Boys called a “shocking” turn of events.

SteveWillDoIt is a popular online figure, both independently and as part of the NELK Boys group.

In his time on YouTube, Steve managed to accrue over four million subscribers thanks to his generosity, often giving away Teslas or large amounts of money to fans and friends (on top of his prank-filled shenanigans with the NELK Boys).

That amount of growth is nothing to sneeze at, considering he’d only started his channel in May 2019. Three years later, YouTube permanently deleted it due to unspecified violations of its Community Guidelines.

While Steve himself hasn’t spoken at length about the ban, merely posting a screenshot of YouTube’s email on Instagram, the NELK Boys discussed the matter at length during a recent episode of their Full Send podcast.

Instagram: stevewilldoit

According to Kyle Forgeard, the sudden ban came as a total shock to the entire crew, who learned about the incident just as they were landing to film the episode.

“His channel was f**kin’ permanently deleted by YouTube, literally probably twelve hours ago,” Forgeard said. “We landed in Texas and we literally found out that his channel was being f**king deleted.”

Forgeard even claimed that Steve was supposed to be on that podcast episode, but had to drop out to deal with the issue of his channel.

“He just said, ‘Yo guys, I can’t. I just can’t really do it right now. I’m just not in the mood.'”

The crew went on to rattle of the jaw-dropping amount of giveaways Steve had orchestrated in his time on the platform, claiming he’d gifted: “32 cars, 52 watches, three houses, over $1 million in U.S. cash, and over $3 million in Pesos.”

It’s clear that the NELK Boys are left just as stunned as Steve himself as fans continue to await word about the creator’s future on — or off — YouTube.