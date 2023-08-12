Nadeshot says he’d take a Kick deal to return to full-time streaming

Top streamer Nadeshot says that he’d be willing to take a Kick deal and return to streaming full-time, joking that he would happily gamble “100% of the time”.

Nadeshot was an early adopter of the Twitch platform. He rose to legend status in the CoD community as he and Scump streamed on the now-defunct streaming MLG platform during the Black Ops 2 era. But in a recent podcast, the Twitch veteran said that he would “99.9%” accept a deal to move to Kick.

Kick became popular with streamers for its lenient Term of Service policy and their attitude towards gambling. Many Twitch icons have already made the move over.

Fan Favourites like Adin Ross have moved, and more recently Overwatch giant ‘Dafran’ signed a deal with Kick.

Why Nadeshot reasons potential Kick move

In an August 9 podcast on the 100 Thieves Youtube channel, Nadeshot spoke about a move to Kick at 47:12:

The 100 Thieves owner said he heard from other streamers that you have to gamble “60% of the time”.

He joked that he would move from being a “part-time streamer” to “full-time”, a move that reminded fans of old-school Nadeshot who used to stream for over ten hours at a time.

He played around with the idea of a Kick move, laughing with his co-host that he would gamble “100%” of the time. This would be a move supported by Kick-supporter ‘TrainWreck’, who amassed his following by gambling huge amounts.

Kick has also supported less gambling-focused streamers like American chess streamer Hikaru Nakamura. Nadeshot potentially could stream alongside Hikaru on Kick’s slowly developing roster of varying streamers.

Kick could be the perfect place for Nadeshot. He didn’t have a deal with Twitch previously as he wanted to be more free with his content, watch-partying big gaming events, and playing copyrighted music.

However, Kick hasn’t been without criticism. Kai Cenat recently took a subtle dig at Kick after they made him $40 million offer.

