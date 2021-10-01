TSM Myth finally “cool” with xQc after squashing beef IRL

Coming off of his first Sh**camp event with Ludwig, Ali ‘Myth’ Kabbani revealed that he is “cool” with xQc, after squashing their beef which started on the Rust server.

Sh**camp 2021 may have ended, but it wasn’t without its eventful moments like Sodapoppin eating an unpeeled banana and a surprise cameo from UFC fighter Nate Diaz.

Earlier this year, Myth and xQc were playing together on the Rust server provided by OfflineTV when the Juicer accused Myth of stream sniping.

While they quickly put the drama behind them, it was unknown whether or not they were on good terms. However, Myth explained that he spoke with xQc as soon as they met up and there’s no bad blood between them.

TSM Myth and xQc Squash Beef

While streaming on October 1st, the TSM member was looking back on clips from the event when a viewer asked him a question in the chat.

“How did Felix talk to you off-stream,” the streamer read out loud. Myth continued to explain that the first thing he did when he got to the house was approach xQc, to ask: “Yo Felix, we cool?”

“I wasn’t going to be in that house for four days and just not bring it up. I just wanted to make sure we were cool,” he said. “Honestly, we weren’t real friends before this, we didn’t really interact. My first genuine interaction with him was him sh**ting on me in Rust.”

It appears Myth has been uncertain about their friendship since the interaction from earlier this year on the OfflineTV Rust server where xQc accused Myth of stream sniping.

Myth quickly shut down the accusations but later revealed he was “legit frustrated” over the event.

Now that the event is over, maybe Myth and xQc will collaborate so we will be able to compare Myth’s impression of the Juicer to his actual voice. We’ll have to wait and see.