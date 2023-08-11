The real Ms. Biljana Electronica set for long-awaited return to Planet of the Bass

Ever since DJ Crazy Times (aka Kyle Gordon) came out with the viral mega-hit song Planet of the Bass, his companion, Ms. Biljana Electronica, has yet to return following her initial appearance. But now, she’s set to return to the Planet of the Bass.

Planet of the Bass has been the unexpected breakout hit this summer. The hit TikTok song has been the summer anthem for many in 2023, overtaking other popular artists and becoming a viral sensation.

A big part of that initial hit was Ms. Biljana Electronica; or, at least, the original person who portrayed the character. She’s since been revealed to be Audrey Trullinger, and she may be making a return.

DJ Crazy Times, also known as Kyle Gordon, has promised the return of Ms. Biljana Electronica in yet another music video he’s filming ahead of the full song’s launch. But, will this be the “real” one?

Ms. Biljana Electronica finally returns to the Planet of the Bass

Since the original video’s breakout success, DJ Crazy Times has filmed two additional music videos. And, while he’s still present in these videos, they don’t feature Trullinger, the original person who played the Biljana character.

With the original having over 100 million views on Twitter and countless reposts to other platforms, it’s been taking over social media.

The first time around, fans weren’t exactly happy. They were wondering where the “real” Ms. Biljana Electronica went.

Instead of addressing the replacement, DJ Crazy Times showed up a short time after with yet another Biljana.

Since then, fan sentiment hasn’t changed: They still want Trullinger back. Fortunately, Gordon claims that he’s filmed the official music video for the song, and it’s set to release on August 15.

He claims that he’s filmed it with Ms. Biljana Electronica, sparking an outpouring of support from fans saying that “we are so back”.

It remains to be seen if the full music video can recapture the magic of the original, or if this even means that the “real” Biljana is returning. There’s a chance he just calls in a fourth consecutive Biljana, something that fans of the song clearly don’t want to see.

In an interview with the Washington Post, the original Biljana claimed that she was called out to film the video on a whim and went for it. Not only that, but her and DJ Crazy Times were kicked out of the original location they filmed in by police.

Trullinger also revealed that she didn’t even know other versions of the video, and that she wasn’t expecting to be missed by fans to the degree she was.

“I didn’t even know that was going to come out. I was like, ‘Oh, this is so funny.’ I didn’t expect the response to be, ‘Where did she go? Where did the original one go?’ because I thought that the other actress was fantastic and hilarious. It was a funny response to see.”

It may be impossible to replace the original, but having Trullinger return to the Planet of the Bass is something fans want to see as the song gets its full release.