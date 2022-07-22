MrBeast teams up with ToTouchAnEmu for viral Minions TikTok collab

Virginia Glaze . Last updated: Jul 22, 2022

YouTube star MrBeast joined forces with TikTok sensation ToTouchAnEmu for an unexpected collab that’s already racking up millions of views, thanks to the Minions.

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is known for pumping out viral content on a regular basis.

The YouTuber, who boasts over 99 million subscribers, took the internet by storm with his jaw-dropping Squid Game recreation last year — and now, he’s taking over TikTok with one of the platform’s biggest memes.

If you’ve been on TikTok for any amount of time over the past month, you’ve likely seen the swaths of youths flooding theaters to watch ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ clad in suits and exchanging handshakes.

Illumination MrBeast is taking part in the Minions hype.

The Minions have truly become a massive phenomenon, with the film raking in a reported $1.159 billion… and they came in clutch for ToTouchAnEmu’s latest TikTok video with MrBeast.

ToTouchAnEmu is a veritable TikTok celebrity, who went viral thanks to his videos dancing to Kid Laroi’s ‘Stay’ filmed by a drone.

He’s collabed with a few major names in the past, including the one and only Jason Derulo and even Bella Poarch, so a team-up with MrBeast seemed a long time coming… but no one expected it to include the Minions.

At first, it looked as though the two content creators were about to shake their hips to ‘Stay’ — but MrBeast paused the music to include a giant inflatable Minion (including several friends in Minion suits) before carrying on with the trend.

Click here if TikTok fails to load.

The clip has garnered over 2.4 million views just hours after being uploaded early on July 22, and fans are clearly loving this pairing.

“He’s made it,” one fan wrote. “This is it bro. Congrats. Bella was one thing, MrBeast is in a whole new level of cool.”

“Ain’t no way!!” another said.

“The most unexpected collab of the year,” another admitted.

TikTok: totouchanemu Viewers were loving this collab.

This cute collaboration is sure to brighten your day — especially considering fans are anxiously awaiting MrBeast’s “most expensive” video ever coming up soon.