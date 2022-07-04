Movie theaters ban suits as GentleMinions TikTok trend continues to cause havoc

Georgina Smith . 1 day ago

Some movie theaters are banning groups of people wearing formal attire from watching the new Minions: The Rise of Gru, after the GentleMinions trend blew up massively on TikTok.

‘Minions’ have been hugely popular online for many years now, ever since their debut in the wildly popular ‘Despicable Me’ franchise. They have become the subject of thousands of viral memes and trends, and the recent release of Minions: The Rise of Gru has prompted a new wave of content related to the little yellow creatures.

Perhaps the most prominent trend to come from the release of the new movies is the GentleMinions trend. This sees large groups of people dressing up in suits or other formal attire, and attending screenings of Minions: The Rise of Gru. The trend currently seems to be particularly popular in the UK.

Videos of people participating have garnered millions of likes and views, with clips of people enthusiastically watching the movie spreading to For You Pages across the world.

However, as the trend becomes more popular and creates more chaos, some movie theaters have actually started banning groups of people wearing suits from seeing the movie.

One Twitter user uploaded an image of a sign posted at one movie theater that read: “Due to recent disturbances, following the #gentleminions trend, any group of guests in formal attire will be refused entry for showings of Minions: The Rise of Gru.”

While some users have been loving the trend, with GentleMinions videos garnering millions of likes and views, others haven’t been quite so keen.

“Imagine paying money to enjoy the movie and this happens,” one comment with over 140,000 likes read. “I ain’t paying 20 for a movie ticket just to see some grown boys in tuxedos disturbing the movie screaming and clapping,” another user wrote.

According to a report from BBC, movie theaters are issuing refunds for those banned from the movie screening but notes that not all companies are doing so.

The trend is only becoming more popular as the days go on, and it looks like more movie theaters could be set to impose restrictions if the chaos continues.