MrBeast smashes new YouTube milestone as star’s empire on platform explodes

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson hit a new milestone on YouTube with 10 million subscribers on his Beast Reacts channel, and it’s a nice boost to his empire on the platform, which is now 113 million subscribers strong.

MrBeast is, without a doubt, one of the most popular content creators in the world.

His main channel has 66 million subscribers alone, which is the eleventh-highest on the platform. However, his empire has grown far beyond one channel.

In addition to his main one, MrBeast also runs MrBeast Gaming, Beast Reacts, MrBeast Shorts, Beast Philanthropy, and MrBeast 2. And he just hit a massive milestone across the board.

Beast Reacts just hit 10 million subscribers, which is impressive if it was someone’s main channel, let alone their third.

It’s only one-sixth of the subscribers he has on his main channel and about half of the 20 million he has on MrBeast Gaming. However, it’s still a significant milestone, and the third time he’s received a Diamond Play Button.

MrBeast is confident that his other three channels, which have 8 million (Shorts), 5 million (Philantrophy) and 3.5 million (MrBeast 2) subs, will hit that milestone too. It’s a safe bet to make.

Reacts will be our third Diamond play button and MrBeast Shorts/Philanthropy are following right behind 🥰 pic.twitter.com/ERYPtba3Yx — MrBeast (@MrBeast) August 6, 2021

MrBeast is doing it all, from helping people in need to launching a burger chain and giving away hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash and prizes to fans, and more.

There has been criticism and some roadbumps along the way, but for all the lives he’s changed and the entertainment value he’s produced along the way, it’s not surprising to see MrBeast thrive on the platform.