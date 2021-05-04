MrBeast accused of bullying by former employees - Dexerto

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is a huge YouTube star, best known for his charitable giveaways and over-the-top challenge videos — but his popularity is being contested by accusations from his former employees.

MrBeast is one of the first to come to mind for many YouTube viewers when considering the site’s most popular content creators. Having enjoyed recent success with his very own restaurant chain, MrBeast Burger, it seems that Donaldson is truly on top of the world.

However, claims from his critics and former editors are threatening to darken his otherwise pristine image. The YouTuber has come under fire as of late after viewers took issue with some of his older content, in which the star uses homophobic slurs.

A recent report from the New York Times’ Taylor Lorenz contains interviews with some of Donaldson’s past editors, who claim that they were bullied by the YouTube star while they were under his employment.

22-year old Nate Anderson, who edited for MrBeast in March 2018, quit after just a week of work, claiming that Donaldson was a “perfectionist” who made “unreasonable demands.”

“Nothing ever worked for him,” Anderson stated. “He always wanted it a certain way.”

Anderson made further claims about the situation in a now-deleted YouTube video, in which he said that he’d allegedly received death threats and hateful comments from MrBeast’s fanbase as a result of his assertions.

Anderson isn’t the first to have spoken out about a toxic work environment while editing for MrBeast; in October 2019, former editor Matt “Turnur” Turner made a series of similar claims against the YouTuber, many of which have since been scrubbed from social media — one of which accused the influencer of using a slur against him meant to insult those with mental disabilities.

While MrBeast has yet to respond to these latest accusations, the star purportedly got on a phone call with Drama Alert’s KEEMSTAR to discuss Turner’s claims in 2019, allegedly stating that he’d given the editor a $10,000 severance payment and had even helped him nab another job at SoaR Gaming.

For now, fans are lying in wait for MrBeast to address the newest claims against him in the aftermath of names like Karl Jacobs and Disguised Toast being called out for their own past content.