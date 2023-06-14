MrBeast set to overtake Khaby Lame as most-followed creator on any platform

YouTube star MrBeast is poised to overtake famous TikToker Khaby Lame as the most-followed content creator on any social platform on the net.

When it comes to social media stars, there are a few names that stand out among the rest. One of those is Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg, who ruled as YouTube’s number-one most-subscribed creator for years.

However, his throne was eventually toppled by fellow YouTuber Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson in 2022, who now sits at 160 million subscribers on his main channel.

That wasn’t the only time PewDiePie suffered a “loss” of sorts (although he’s certainly not bothered by it). Charli D’Amelio also overtook him as the most-followed creator on any social platform back in 2021 when she reached 109.4 fans on TikTok.

Instagram: MrBeast MrBeast overtook PewDiePie as YouTube’s most-subscribed creator in 2022.

Charli, however, was eventually overtaken by Senegalese-Italian TikToker Khaby Lame, who still rules as the site’s most-followed creator… and the most followed influencer on any platform, overall.

Will MrBeast overtake Khaby Lame as internet’s most-followed creator?

That record might be set to change, though, as eagle-eyed fans have noticed that MrBeast’s subscriber count on YouTube is inching ever closer to Khaby’s TikTok following.

At the time of writing, MrBeast boasts 160 million subscribers. Khaby Lame, on the other hand, has 160.2 million followers.

Instagram: khaby00 Khaby Lame is now the king of TikTok – but one of his other records might get smashed by MrBeast.

This puts the two creators at neck-and-neck as they vie for the top spot… but this isn’t the only thing they’re competing for.

Fans of MrBeast have been trying for weeks now to get the YouTuber to TikTok’s top spot, as well. Right now, he’s the site’s fifth most-followed influencer, falling right behind Addison Rae and Bella Poarch, with Charli and Khaby in 2nd and 1st place, respectively.

While he might not be able to compete on TikTok right now, his YouTube presence continues to grow at impressive rates, with Donaldson recently breaking his own viewership record with his latest video in just 24 hours.