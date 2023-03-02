Charli D’Amelio celebrates major TikTok milestone in race to overtake Khaby Lame

Charli D’Amelio has just celebrated hitting 150 million followers on TikTok as she continues to catch up to Khaby Lame, the app’s most-followed creator.

Charli D’Amelio was TikTok’s most-followed influencer for just over two years after overtaking fellow creator Loren Gray back in March 2022.

However, her reign was toppled by Senegalese-Italian personality Khaby Lame in June of 2022, who continues to sit on the throne of TikTok royalty almost a year later.

Lame’s explosive rise to stardom has set him at the pinnacle of internet royalty — but Charli D’Amelio isn’t far behind even after all these months have passed.

Charli D’Amelio celebrates reaching 150 million TikTok followers

At the time of writing, Charli boasts over 150 million followers, a milestone she celebrated with friends and family in a TikTok uploaded on March 1.

In the clip, Charli walks into a venue to be met with a giant balloon display congratulating her on her new follower count, as well as a cake saying, “Congrats on 150 mil!”

Although Charli looked completely blindsided by her family’s apparently unexpected surprise party, their kind gesture shines a light on the ongoing follower battle between the former TikTok queen and her rival, Khaby.

According to statistics from Social Blade, both Charli and Khaby are continuing to garner a similar amount of followers per week. The stats claim that, over the last week, Khaby has gained 500,000 followers, while Charli has accrued over 400,000 followers.

Right now, Lame boasts 155 million followers on TikTok — just 5 million over his rival Charli.

With both creators gaining a similar amount of followers each, there’s no telling how the race to TikTok fame will play out over the coming year… but considering that Lame has managed to keep his throne after seven months shows him as the clear fan favorite, for now.