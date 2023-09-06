MrBeast says closing his mouth in YouTube thumbnails is making fans watch more

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has revealed that closing his mouth in YouTube thumbnail pictures is actually making fans watch his videos more.

Over the last few years, MrBeast has made it clear that he is one of the most talented creators when it comes to learning the YouTube algorithm.

With that knowledge, Jimmy has amassed over 100M subscribers on just his main channel with millions more across the rest of his network.

After testing different thumbnails for his most recent YouTube videos, MrBeast revealed on Twitter/X what fans seem to love the most.

Article continues after ad

MrBeast fans don’t like his mouth open in thumbnails

In a post on September 6, 2023, MrBeast revealed that he was using YouTube’s thumbnail tester to see which facial expression influenced the most views on his videos and he found out fans don’t like it when his mouth is open.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“I closed my mouth on all my thumbnails and the watch time went up on every video lol,” he said. “My mouth is now closed in all my thumbnails but the war has just begun. We must not rest until mouths are closed in everyone’s thumbnails”

Article continues after ad

When uploading a video to YouTube, everything from your thumbnail to the contents of the description has a chance to influence how your video does in the sites algorithm.

YouTube creators have used the “shock face” expression on thumbnails for quite some time, but it appears that Donaldson is set to have yet another influence on the platform with his new discovery.

Article continues after ad

We’ll have to wait to see if he shares more about the thumbnail tests in the future, but in the meantime, head over to our entertainment section for more news and other viral stories.