MrBeast asks YouTubers to stop creating fake tweets of his for thumbnails

MrBeast has clapped back at YouTubers for Photoshopping fake tweets of his in the hopes of increasing views.

As the internet becomes oversaturated with content, users are finding new and creative ways to draw in viewers.

Clickbait is a popular method used to entice viewers, utilizing deceptive or sensational thumbnails and texts to attract attention.

Now, famous YouTuber MrBeast is calling out his fellow content creators for Photoshopping fake tweets of his in the hopes of drawing in a couple of extra clicks.

Sharing the thumbnail of one particular YouTube video from ‘Bolo’, one that addressed MrBeast’s Crohn’s disease, he made a plea to stop the fabrication of his tweets.

The thumbnail shows an alleged tweet by MrBeast claiming that he will be dead within the next three years.

“Thank god for this YouTube video or I wouldn’t have known I’m dying in three years,” MrBeast reacted on Twitter after this video had gone on to reach more 230K views.

He went on to say, “Can we end the trend of Photoshopping fake tweets of mine as thumbnails? [Thanks].”

However, some took issue with his response, claiming the mega-popular YouTuber has been known to have click baited viewers in the past.

“Wait.. so since you’re famous now you are calling out clickbait thumbnails? look in the mirror my guy,” one person tweeted in response to MrBeast’s post.

Meanwhile, others came to MrBeast’s defense, pointing out that Photoshopped fake tweets had the potential to pose serious risks if believed at face value.

“That [Photoshopped thumbnail] actually worried me, glad you’re okay Jimmy, thank you for all the good you do for this world,” one fan posted.

