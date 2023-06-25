MrBeast reveals how close he was to being on OceanGate Titanic sub

YouTube star MrBeast has revealed he was offered the chance to explore the wreckage of the Titanic in the OceanGate Titan submarine that suffered a “catastrophic implosion”.

Attempting to explore the wreckage of the Titanic, the OceanGate Titan submarine went missing on June 18 after losing communications during its descent to the bottom of the ocean bed.

After several days of searching for the missing vessel and its five passengers, the US Coast Guard announced on June 22 that the submarine suffered a “catastrophic implosion” — instantly killing all passengers on board.

Article continues after ad

Now, just three days after the catastrophic event, YouTube star MrBeast has revealed he was given the opportunity to ride the Titanic submarine.

MrBeast was offered to explore Titanic in OceanGate Titan

In a tweet on June 25, the 25-year-old revealed to his fans he was offered to go on an endeavor in the OceanGate Titan earlier in June, but ultimately turned down the opportunity.

“I was invited earlier this month to ride the titanic submarine, I said no,” he wrote. “Kind of scary that I could have been on it.”

Article continues after ad

The YouTuber also showed a screenshot of a text, although unclear who to, which read, “Also, I’m going to the Titanic in a submarine late this month. The team would be stoked to have you along.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

MrBeast certainly isn’t afraid of going to extremes and putting his life on the line all in the name of content. In late 2022, the YouTuber, along with several of his friends, traveled to the bottom of the world in an attempt to survive for 50 hours in Antarctica.

Article continues after ad

That said, he seems to be feeling fortunate that he didn’t take the plunge this time around and go for a dive with the OceanGate team. Another YouTuber by the name of DALLMYD took the company up on their offer just a few weeks before disaster.

The mission they were on, Mission 3, was called off twice and outright cancelled due to weather conditions and control issues within the sub.