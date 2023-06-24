YouTuber’s vlog reveals Titanic sub controller issues weeks before disaster

YouTuber DALLMYD was set to go on an expedition to see the Titanic on the OceanGate sub, but the mission was called off two separate times before it was ultimately cancelled. He commented that he felt like he “dodged a bullet”.

The story of the missing OceanGate vessel took the internet by storm as the Coast Guard scrambled to find it. Unfortunately, it’s since been confirmed that the submarined was destroyed and likely suffered a “catastrophic implosion.”

So, it’s no surprise that YouTuber DALLMYD felt like he “dodged a bullet” by having the mission he was supposed to go on, Mission 3, get cancelled for a variety of reasons.

If the controls hadn’t malfunctioned and the weather had been clear, he would have been one of the people on the vessel during the dive. In the aftermath, DALLMYD has since released footage of what it was like talking with the OceanGate crew (including CEO Stockton Rush) and the experience of getting into the Titanic sub.

YouTuber “dodged a bullet” with cancelled Titanic sub mission

DALLMYD fully disclosed that he didn’t pay to go on the Titanic submarine, nor did he bear any ill will toward the crew. Rather, he was invited to come along and film the Titanic sub expedition.

He expressed that everyone was kind to him and that “if the weather permitted and it was beautiful out, and Stockton asked me if I wanted a spot in that submarine, I would have said yes.”

DALLMYD also expressed his condolences for the five people lost during the now-infamous expedition. His video showing the inside of the sub and the process of getting the mission underway now exists as a relic of what was.

He showed his interactions with the crew, a few of which are now deceased, as well as the process of trying to make the dive happen.

The first cancellation was due to an issue with the controls on the submarine not working properly, and, in Stockton’s words, it “just didn’t feel right” to go on the dive. After sorting through issues that night, the crew was ready to give it another go.

However, a second cancellation was issued due to a thick cloud of fog rolling in and keeping them from going on the expedition.

The YouTuber and crew were fully submerged and ready for the Titanic submarine expedition just before the mission was called off, and his footage gives us a look at what it was like to get sealed within the submarine’s thick walls even if he never went too deep below the surface.

Ultimately, these two cancellations led to Mission 3 being called off entirely, likely saving DALLMYD’s life.