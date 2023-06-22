How to watch Titanic submarine documentary – is it streaming?

Although the Titanic submarine story is still unfolding in the news, a quick turnaround documentary titled Titanic Sub: Lost at Sea is on the way – here’s how to watch it if you’re in the US and what time and date it will be available on streaming.

On June 18, the Titan – OceanGate’s only submersible capable of reaching the Titanic’s wreckage – went on an expedition in the North Atlantic Ocean with five people aboard. However, less than two hours into its trip, the vessel lost contact with the surface ship.

Since then, no one has heard or seen from the submarine, with rescue teams in a race against the clock as they try to locate the poor souls who remain trapped in the Titan deep below the sea’s surface.

Due to the submersible’s small size, OceanGate explained that it had just 96 hours’ worth of oxygen — meaning its supply would be depleted sometime on Thursday, 22 June, although this depends on the ship and those inside it. As the online community continues to theorize what went wrong, a new documentary is set to air tonight to provide updates on the situation.

How to watch Titanic Sub: Lost at Sea – Release date & time

Titanic Sub: Lost at Sea will air on the British network Channel 5 at 7pm UK time on Thursday, June 22. If you’re in the US, you can easily watch Channel 5 content with a VPN – all you have to do is connect to a server location inside the UK, set up a free account, and stream away.

If you do want to watch it live, here’s a rundown of times for each timezone so you know when you can tune in:

11am PDT

2pm EDT

3pm Brazil

7pm UK

8pm Central European Summer Time

11:30pm India Standard Time

4am (June 23) Australia

6am (June 23) New Zealand

What is Titanic Sub: Lost at Sea about?

The Titanic submarine documentary will be presented by British journalist Dan Walker, and will air just hours after the Titan is due to run out of oxygen.

As per a synopsis shared by the Independent, the one-off documentary promises to “bring viewers the latest on this story, taking an in-depth look at the extraordinary events.”

Alongside interviews with experts speaking about the science of the vessel, it will speak to people “close to those onboard”.

Ian Rumsey, managing director of content for ITN, said: “This programme will chart everything from the exploration itself, to the rise of extreme tourism, to the rescue attempts, but above all it will tell a very human story that has captured the nation which is about five people, all with families, who are trapped at the bottom of the ocean.

“Our expertise and heritage in fast-turnaround documentaries and reputation for responsible filmmaking means we always treat such stories with great sensitivity.”

Titanic Sub: Lost at Sea drops on Channel 5 on June 22. You can check out some of our other documentary coverage in the stories below:

