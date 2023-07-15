MrBeast promises Twitter revenue to fan with most liked reply

The internet is battling it out after YouTube star MrBeast promised the fan with the most-liked reply to his tweet his Twitter revenue for a month.

MrBeast is well-known for giving back to his fans, sometimes spending millions on some of his over-the-top YouTube videos.

In a July 14 tweet, the YouTuber started a new competition for his fans, promising the user with the most-liked reply to his tweet in 48 hours all the revenue generated from his Twitter for a full month.

“Whoever has the most liked reply to this in 48 hours gets all my Twitter revenue for the next month!” he wrote.

While it’s unclear just how much the lucky winner will get, the YouTuber recently revealed he earned over $25k through the platform’s new Ad Revenue sharing.

In just over 24 hours, the tweet has amassed over 80 million views, and close to 500k likes at the time of writing. Furthermore, the post has over 230k replies, with fans desperate to have the most liked reply.

Among those to reply include the likes of Andrew Tate, who pledged to donate all the money to his charity which helps provide clean drinking water in Niger, distribute food to Syrian refugees, and more.

YouTuber GeorgeNotFound also entered the race, claiming he’d use the money to buy toys and treats for his cat — also asking fans to reply to his tweet with the most expensive things he could buy.

Others even promised to share all the revenue equally among everybody who likes their reply in their attempt to have the most-liked tweet.

However, as it stands it looks as if French Twitter user and Twitch streamer Arkunir is in the lead, with close to 385k likes on his reply so far.

With just under 24 hours to go until the deadline is up, there’s still a chance for anybody to win, although there’s no telling exactly who it could be.