MrBeast set to overtake PewDiePie as most-subscribed YouTuber within days

YouTube star Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is set to dethrone Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg as the platform’s most-subscribed solo channel, and it could happen sooner than you think.

Over the last couple of years, there has been a fierce fight to claim the top spot as YouTube’s biggest channel.

No one will ever forget the PewDiePie and T-Series rivalry, which saw the Swedish YouTube try and fend off the Bollywood production company for months in a bid to try and reach 100 million subscribers. In the end, T-Series outgrew PewDiePie to become the biggest channel on YouTube, but he’s maintained the crown as the biggest solo YouTuber.

The last few months have seen Kjellberg make a slight return to the platform, as he’s documented life now he’s moved to Japan. He’s been eager for somebody to take his crown, and it looks like that’s going to happen with MrBeast.

MrBeast set to overtake PewDiePie’s YouTube sub count

That’s right, MrBeast is breathing right down PewDiePie’s neck and should surpass the YouTuber before long as he’s growing at an absolutely massive rate.

According to SocialBlade’s stats, MrBeast is gaining on average 1 million new subscribers every five days while PewDiePie isn’t gaining anywhere near that. The Swede is still picking up new subscribers, but his growth is dwarfed by MrBeast’s.

So, as per their projections, the YouTuber-turned-business mogul is set to overtake him as the top dog within a matter of days, provided PewDiePie’s fans don’t rally and look to protect his long-standing spot.

It’s been a matter of when, not if, for MrBeast to take that top spot, seeing as he’s been growing at a bigger rate than any of the other big channels. That even includes T-Series, which is still way out in front as YouTube’s biggest channel.

What’s even more impressive is that MrBeast has been able to keep the massive growth on his channel while also juggling a number of other channels under his umbrella. He’s on for global YouTube domination, if he hasn’t achieved it already.