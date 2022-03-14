BrookeAB begs Instagram to act after receiving more violent death threats

100 Thieves star BrookeAB is once again begging social media platforms to take action against harassment after sharing yet another graphic death threat from an anonymous user.

BrookeAB is a top streamer and one of 100 Thieves’ prime influencers. While she enjoys a hefty online following, she has also been the victim of targeted harassment on multiple occasions.

The content creator has historically reached out to platforms like Twitter to put a stop to such behavior — even claiming she’d been harangued by the same person saying they’d “made death threats daily for two years straight.”

In fact, this issue caused Brooke to leave social media for a month before opening up on the matter back in 2019, saying that her personal information had been shared in an act of doxing.

Brooke last spoke about the stalking incident in April of 2021. Now, nearly a year later, she’s still experiencing vicious online attacks and shared a screenshot of a violent message she received on Instagram.

The message contained death threats toward Brooke and accused her of some misdeed toward her boyfriend, Twitch streamer Symfuhny. Their relationship has often been a point of contention among fans, with some accusing Brooke of cheating on him — claims that Symfuhny openly mocked on social media.

BrookeAB reveals disturbing death threats from stalker

(WARNING: The following contains graphic content that may not be suitable for all viewers. Reader discretion is advised.)

“Not shutting up until something is done about this,” she wrote. “Here is your monthly reminder! This is a constant and NOTHING is being done to help. Please, if anybody has any connections or anything I can do, I’m at my wits’ end here.”

“I know it’s all I talk about but it’s so people are aware and that something one day gets done about this! I hope you guys understand. There are many people out there going through this without the platform to speak out / get help.”

I know it’s all I talk about but it’s so people are aware and that something one day gets done about this!! I hope you guys understand. There are many people out there going through this without the platform to speak out / get help — brooke (@brookeab) March 14, 2022

Fellow 100 Thieves’ member ‘Froste’ notably chimed in on the situation, offering Brooke his sympathies and calling the offenders “deranged.”

“She did nothing,” he clarified. “Some guy(s) have been harassing her, and any dude she associates with, like this for the last 3+ years because they think she’s cheating on Symfuhny with any guy she talks to, follows, or streams with. They are deranged.”

She did nothing. Some guy(s) have been harassing her, and any dude she associates with, like this for the last 3+ years because they think she’s cheating on Symfuhny with any guy she talks to, follows, or streams with. They are deranged. — Froste 💯 – Lind (@Froste) March 14, 2022

This isn’t the first time Froste has hit out at internet stalkers; he made a similar comment toward fans of Twitch streamer Sykkuno, also calling them “deranged” after receiving a photo of his own house from an angry stan.