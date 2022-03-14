TikTok star stabbed in New York City

TikTok star McPlayGT has spoken on his near-death experience after being hospitalized from a stabbing in New York City.

TikTok sensation McPlayGT, whose real name is Micheal Chen has garnered over 4.9 million followers, with an additional 150,000 followers on Instagram.

Chen’s content mostly consists of comedic pranks while simultaneously involving his family and friends.

The 17-year-old has recently taken to social media to recall the chilling event that happened to him after getting into an altercation with an individual outside an NYC bar, leaving him hospitalized.

TikTok star McPlayGT stabbed, leaving him with eight stitches

On March 12, 2022, Chen posted a set of chilling photos to Instagram revealing that he had been stabbed outside a bar in New York City after meeting up with his friends.

“I had just came back from a penthouse party, I was going to Phebe’s tavern [in New York’s Bowery district] to meet some friends,” Chen told Dexerto in an interview.

After arriving at the bar and meeting up with his friends, Chen’s group, which mostly consisted of females, was approached by four males in their mid 20s, who allegedly were catcalling the star’s friends and girlfriend.

“These guys kept on asking for their name, you know, like, where they from, like, what they’re trying to do tonight and catcalling basically,” the TikToker said.

According to Chen, Claire Northfield, who is his girlfriend, was sexually harassed and offered $100 by one of the males to leave the bar with him.

At approximately 2 A.M. the TikTok star decided to leave with a group of his friends when one of the individuals involved in the earlier altercation at the bar came running behind Chen stabbing him, resulting in a 3-inch open wound.

“I was bleeding, Like, all, you know, covered in blood,” Chen stated.

Chen said that the most frustrating part of the stabbing was that after he had been assaulted, his attacker proceeded to call him a racial slur, turning the situation into a hate crime.

The TikToker was then rushed to the hospital where he was met by his family and received a total of eight stitches, and was discharged hours later.

He ended the interview by saying, “Be careful of your surroundings, don’t be alone in any areas you are uncomfortable with, always be with a group of people, and keep a positive look on the bad things.”

Chen is expected to make a full recovery and is currently healing at his house with his parents.