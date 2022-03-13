Charli D’Amelio, MrBeast & more nominated for Kids’ Choice Awards 2022

Charli D’Amelio, MrBeast, and Addison Rae are among some of the popular internet stars who have been nominated for a 2022 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award.

It’s Kids’ Choice Awards season yet again, and on March 9 the nominees for a huge range of categories were announced, with everything from ‘Favorite Music Collaboration’ to ‘Favorite Video Game.’ The 2022 awards will be hosted by iCarly’s Miranda Cosgrove and NFL star Rob Gronkowski.

It was actually TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio who revealed the nominations this year, in a video where she was issued several challenges which resulted in her getting ‘slimed’ as per Kids’ Choice Award tradition.

Again this year, there are several popular internet stars who have made their way onto the list of nominations.

Both Addison Rae and Charli D’Amelio, two of TikTok’s biggest creators, were nominated for ‘Favorite Female Creator’ alongside Emma Chamberlain, Kids Diana Show, Lexi Rivera and Miranda Sings.

And for Favorite Male Creator, MrBeast and Ninja were nominated alongside Austin Creed, Ryan’s World, Spencer X, and Unspeakable.

MrBeast has been absolutely dominating YouTube of late, and in February his main channel turned ten years old. He went insanely viral back in 2021 for his recreation of popular drama series ‘Squid Game,’ in a video that now has over 220 million views.

Olivia Rodrigo, who has also proven to be a wildly popular artist on social media platforms such as TikTok, is up for several nominations this year.

She’s been nominated for Favorite Global Music Star, Favorite Breakout Artist, and Favorite Female TV Star for her role in the popular High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

The final awards are set to take place on April 9 from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif, airing live on Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons and the Nick Jr. channel at 7:30 p.m. ET.