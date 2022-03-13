New Twitter trick with Spaces is sending tweets viral

Twitter users have discovered a new trick on the platform to send their tweets viral ⁠— and it’s all about integrating Spaces into content. Just by simply adding a link to Twitter’s in-app chat rooms has seen tweets rocket to the top of the algorithm.

Social media is just a game of algorithms for most. If you want your content to go viral, you’ll need to appease the overlords of your respective platform so it gets seen by more people.

Twitter users only have 280 characters to make theirs shine, and usually there’s a few hashtags involved in getting traction. However, some users have found a new trick with the platform’s Spaces feature to get even more interaction.

Advertisement

More and more tweets on the platform are going viral by simply including a link to a Twitter Space related to the topic at hand.

is posting a fucking spaces link the new algorithm exploit?? lmao pic.twitter.com/mUJ2zEl6M4 — 4dm3uz (@dm4uz3) March 12, 2022

“Spaces is a new way to have live audio conversations on Twitter,” the platform states on its website, which essentially lets users give live shows with listeners dropping in and out. The host can control who has speaking privileges, and they also appear front and center on the app.

While Twitter’s algorithm is a tight-knit secret, it appears that just including a link to a Twitter Space can increase the reach of a tweet.

Advertisement

Users also realized the opposite happens when you include outbound links to other platforms like Twitch and Patreon. The algorithm doesn’t like it when your tweet directs people off the website or app, and doesn’t show them as much.

This is all conjecture really without Twitter’s official word ⁠— but these trends are hardly hidden for those active on the platform.

So, if you really want to send your tweets viral, maybe look at opening up a Twitter Space and linking to it when you post next.