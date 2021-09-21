MrBeast feeds hundreds of Hurricane Ida survivors with help from Philanthropy YouTube channel

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is back at it again with his charity work, this time aiding survivors of the recent Hurricane Ida in New Orleans with help from his Beast Philanthropy YouTube channel.

MrBeast is one of the most popular content creators on YouTube right now. Aside from his high-stakes challenges with half-million dollar prizes, he’s also known for the multiple charitable works he’s performed throughout his local community.

MrBeast has done everything from opening up free car dealerships and free banks to literally tipping an entire house to a pizza delivery man who needed a new place.

Now, the influencer has kickstarted another channel with a focus specifically on charity. His philanthropic projects are completely funded through views from said channel, which allow him to feed those in need from his very own food bank.

Rather than staying local, though, MrBeast sent his Beast Philanthropy team to help survivors of Hurricane Ida, a category 4 storm that became the second-most damaging hurricane to make landfall in Louisiana this August.

Right now, New Orleans is still reeling from the aftermath of the damaging hurricane, prompting MrBeast to do everything in his power to help those displaced by the storm.

Beast Philanthropy partnered with the World Central Kitchen to help cook thousands of meals for those in need. WCK cooked up 25,000 meals to service 100 communities thanks to MrBeast’s help, and the crew passed out over 700 meals themselves.

That’s not all; MrBeast’s team donated $5k and $10k to two women in need whose homes had been severely damaged by the storm, making for a truly tear-jerking, feel-good moment.

The crew even drove around to pass out MrBeast burgers for hungry citizens and later hit up an animal shelter to donate some food for abandoned or misplaced pets.

All in all, it looks like MrBeast’s latest venture has been met with major acclaim from fans, who helped fund the venture with their own views. Here’s to Donaldson doing even more important work in the future.