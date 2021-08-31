MrBeast leaves fans on a cliffhanger after insane $500k circle challenge gets serious

YouTube star Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has uploaded one of his biggest videos yet — one that took over 700 SD cards and cost over $1 million to film.

MrBeast is known for taking things to the next level with every video he makes. After getting his start by pulling insane stunts like saying Logan Paul’s name 100,000 times, this YouTuber has become one of the biggest influencers of his era.

These days, MrBeast is known as one of the most philanthropic creators out there. Donaldson has given away hundreds of thousands of dollars to his local communities, has started his very own charity, and even helped plant 20 million trees before 2020.

Of course, every creator has their wild side, and MrBeast is no different… but his evil genius persona likes to pit his friends against each other in insane challenges for an equally crazy amount of cash.

His latest challenge tasked 100 people with standing inside a circle for the chance at winning half a million dollars. The catch? Each day he would reduce the circle’s area, cramping competitors into a smaller space to raise the stakes — and anyone who so much as touches the boundary gets booted out of the game.

Of course, he had to pull some strings to get people to leave the circle with various side-quests and close observation, but ultimately whittled the contestants down to just ten people.

This entire process took over a week, and, according to MrBeast, cost over $1 million to create. That’s not all; he even used over 700 SD cards to film the massive project, claiming that he’d rather keep the footage on the cards than erase them for fear of losing footage.

Over a million dollars, 12 days of filming, and 700 SD cards went into our up coming video! I can’t wait to upload it :))) — MrBeast (@MrBeast) August 18, 2021

The entire vibe of the experiment was a bit like summer camp meets survivor — but it’s not even over yet. Once the ten contestants were determined, MrBeast abruptly ended the video, leaving fans on a major cliffhanger that won’t be resolved until the next installment is uploaded.

This is highly unusual for MrBeast, but fans are loving it. In fact, plenty of commenters are calling for the YouTuber to get his very own game show, and we can’t say that he wouldn’t be a great fit for an internet version of ‘Wipeout.’

For now, all we can do is wait with bated breath until his next video resolves this edge-of-your-seat ending.