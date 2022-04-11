MrBeast challenge winner proposes after scooping over $300k in prison game

In MrBeast’s latest crazy challenge video, one participant managed to win over $300,000 – and even ended the proceedings with an emotional surprise when he proposed to his girlfriend.

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is a YouTuber who’s well known for going the extra mile when it comes to setting up wild challenges, conscripting both friends and fans to compete against each other to win astonishing amounts of money.

In a video uploaded in April, Jimmy challenged one man named Josh to try and stay in one room for as long as he possibly could, with the promise of $10,000 for every day he managed to stay in there.

Advertisement

However, for every $10,000 he received, Josh had to get rid of one item from the room, adding an extra layer of difficulty to the already hard challenge.

Josh managed to stick it out for a good few weeks, and on day 22, he got the biggest surprise of the challenge so far when he smashed a guitar from the room, only to find out that it had a $100,000 dollar check in it.

With the check and other awards he’d received combined, he managed to earn an astonishing $340,000 from his participation in the challenge.

But the surprises didn’t end there: Earlier in the video, Josh sent Chris and Chandler away with $20,000 to purchase a ring for his girlfriend, who he revealed he was planning to propose to at the end of the video.

Advertisement

“On a real note, though, I have been wanting to propose to Kenna for years now,” he said. “Being trapped in here has made me realize how valuable time is, and I’m just done waiting.”

Sure enough, at the end of the challenge, they brought Josh’s girlfriend into the room, and he proposed to her after an adorable speech.

After she said yes, Jimmy even revealed that he’d invited their family along to join in with the celebrations, creating an emotional conclusion to the bizarre challenge, which fans loved.

Jimmy is well-known for going all-out with his YouTube challenges, and garnered over 200 million views for his Squid Game recreation in late 2021.