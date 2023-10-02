MrBeast agrees to sponsorship deal with NBA team

The Charlotte Hornets announced a jersey-patch partnership with MrBeast for the upcoming 2023/24 NBA season.

MrBeast dips his toes in almost every form of content creation, including sports. In September, the YouTube star competed in the Sidemen Charity Match. Rumors also pointed toward a potential boxing match as MrBeast trained with Logan Paul.

As the most-subscribed YouTuber with over 186 million subscribers on the platform, there aren’t many ventures out of the realm of possibility for him to explore further in sports. This especially holds true considering a new Forbes report revealed the entrepreneur is more than doubling his competitor’s annual income.

Between June 2022 and June 2023, Forbes estimated the popular YouTuber made a whopping $82 million in gross earnings. MrBeast used that financial boost to embark on a new ambitious sports venture.

NBA MrBeast’s chocolate brand Feastables is now the official Charlotte Hornets jersey sponsor.

Hornets launch jersey-patch deal with MrBeast

On September 2, ESPN reported: “The Charlotte Hornets are launching a jersey-patch partnership with YouTube and social media sensation MrBeast, a novel entrée between an influencer and an NBA franchise.”

MrBeast’s chocolate brand Feastables logo will feature on the Hornet’s uniforms and media backdrops for news conferences. It’s important to note the press release did not mention wearing the logo during official games.

The move hits close to home, as the YouTuber is a native of Greenville, North Carolina, where he reportedly purchased a whole neighborhood’s worth of properties for his staff to live in.

Charlotte starts its season on October 10 against the Miami Heat. It remains to be seen if the jersey will be available to purchase with the Feastables logo. Fans can keep an eye on that by checking the NBA Store website. For all of the latest, make sure to check out the rest of our MrBeast coverage.