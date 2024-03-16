The Rock roasts Ja Morant in hilarious song slamming Seth Rollins

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson roasted Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant while bashing Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes on Friday night’s “WWE Smackdown” ahead of WrestleMania XL.

The Rock has been in a months-long feud with Rhodes after returning to the WWE. The two have bitterly contended for a World Heavyweight Championship match against Roman Reigns.

That helped set the stage for the anticipated tag-team wrestling match between The Rock and Reigns vs. Rollins and Rhodes to kick-off WWE’s flagship event.

The 51-year-old superstar built hype for the upcoming fight by reviving his classic ‘Rock Concert’ gimmick. He dubbed Rollins an embarrassment by referencing two infamous Morant videos that earned the NBA star a lengthy ban.

The Rock slams Seth Rollins with Ja Morant gun reference

On March 15’s episode of ” WWE Smackdown,” The Rock was no-holds barred with his insults. He first railed on Rollins before turning attention to the Grizzlies’ All-Star.

“Cackling and dancing, is all that you do. No wonder that your wife’s more popular than you,” The Rock sang about Rollins. “You’re so damn desperate, to make them all cheer. But the Rock is gonna take that title, disappear.”

Then, the former eight-time WWE champion put Morant on the hot seat.

“You’re simply an embarrassment, son. Just like Ja Morant when he’s waving a gun.”

Johnson made sure not to let the dig linger. He quickly shouted “I love you, Ja,” as he laughed with the crowd.

Morant was suspended by the NBA for a total of 33 games for brandishing a gun on two occasions. He was first suspended for eight games on March 4 for posting a video holding a hand gun.

The Murray State product came under more scrutiny for posting a second video waving a gun in a car. That nabbed him with a 25-game suspension on May 13.

The 24-year-old sensation heard it from the media and from fans for weeks. He became the butt of all jokes on social media. Albeit, his image has recovered since then.

Now out with a shoulder subluxation injury since early January, The Rock found a way to make Morant’s name the topic of conversation again while he’s away from the floor.

