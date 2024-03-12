Fans convinced GloRilla & Damian Lillard hooked up after viral photo

After GloRilla and Damian Lillard linked up during NBA All-Star weekend, fans think they may have hooked up, too.

Rapper GloRilla and NBA player Damian Lillard met for the first time in February during All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, Indiana.

After the three-day event, GloRilla tweeted a photo of the two and shot her shot at the Milwaukee Bucks point guard.

Fans now think they may have hooked up after the media asked Lillard if anything happened between them.

Damian Lillard gives GloRilla a “shoutout”

Lillard filed for divorce from his wife Kay’La Hanson in October 2023. Since then, he has seemingly been single.

Also seemingly single is the ‘Yeah Glo!’ rapper, GloRilla. However, when GloRilla attended the NBA All-Star game on February 18, she tried to change that.

After the game, GloRilla tweeted a photo of her and Lillard and asked followers, “Who n***a dis is? Cause I want him. #GetEmGlo.”

She then added an additional comment, “Whoever she is can’t whoop me so I really dgaf.”

Just a couple short weeks after GloRilla’s tweet, TMZ caught up with Lillard and asked him if anything transpired between the two of them.

“I wanna know, have you seen GloRilla shoot her shot at you?” TMZ asked. As Lillard smirked, he answered, “Man, shoutout to GloRilla.”

TMZ then asked Lillard if he “reached out” to GloRilla, to which he said, “No comment, my brother.”

However, the smile on his face had fans thinking the two may have linked up after All-Star weekend.

“This can mean 2 things he curved her or he hittin’ it,” wrote one fan on Instagram.

“He had to wipe glo off his lip, bro had a flashback for real,” said another. “Def started drooling,” agreed someone else.

One fan even named the pair “Damerilla.”

Though Lillard played coy about spending time with GloRilla after she expressed interest in him, neither has confirmed nor denied an alleged relationship.