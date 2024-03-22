Why TGI Fridays is giving away free wings to angry sports fans

To celebrate March Madness, TGI Fridays is giving away free wings to disgruntled sports fans with busted brackets.

It can be almost impossible to achieve that goal of a perfect bracket for March Madness, so if you miss the mark, TGI Friday’s has got you covered.

All you have to do is prove that your bracket is busted, and you’ll get a portion of wings for free with any other order of food or drink.

What is a busted bracket?

NCAA Official Site Get free wings during March Madness

In basketball, particularly during tournaments like March Madness in college basketball, people often fill out brackets predicting which teams will win each game and advance through the tournament. When someone’s bracket gets busted, it means that one or more of the teams they predicted to win loses a game, ruining their chances of getting those predictions right and potentially winning the bracket challenge they’re participating in.

Basically, even if you’re not a big fan of basketball, why not submit a bracket just to get the free wings when it is inevitably busted? According to Forbes, 99% of March Madness brackets are already busted, so you’ve got a pretty good shot at the free wings. Who doesn’t love free chicken?

How can I get TGI Friday’s free wings?

From March 19 through April 8, basically throughout March Madness, you will be able to get a free portion of six boneless wings at the chain restaurant with any sauce that you’d like. All you have to do is prove that your bracket is busted and purchase any other food/drink item.

TGI Friday’s TGI Friday’s boneless chicken wings

The CEO of TGI Friday’s said, “We’re all about bringing the power of Fridays to all of life’s moments – and especially to those moments where our guests could use some extra excitement to turn their day around. By swapping losing brackets for a winning deal, we’re keeping the energy of that Fridays feeling ignited through all the ups, downs, and inevitable upsets of the tournament.”

Think of it as a consolation prize for your loss, just try not to get your tears in the ranch sauce.