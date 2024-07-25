Uber driver charges passenger to play game and the internet can’t believe it

A passenger went viral after they alleged they’d been charged for playing a game while travelling, and viewers was shocked.

Gaining over 2 million views, news reporter Ford Sanders recorded himself playing a claw machine game attached to the passenger headrest in an Uber.

There was a button that read “Tap to Drop” which he pressed, and he was told that he’d won a cartoon animal named Sheldon the Turtle.

All of a sudden, he looked completely shocked, with the video’s text overlay claiming “Me clicking that button cost me $1.53.”

People were shocked after the video was posted, with many confused as to why they were charging for the game.

“WAIT, THIS CHARGES YOU?” one proclaimed, clearly surprised.

“That’s why I say, ‘No, thank you’ to everything,” another wrote in.

while Sanders didn’t provide proof that he was charged for the game, others revealed they had had similar experiences.

“I did this at Olive Garden. I thought the games were free,” they said.

One said that they’d played one of the games before, but had not been charged, saying: “I did this in Miami, I didn’t get charged though.”

The game that could be seen in the video is actually owned by a company called Octopus. They give free tablets to drivers for Uber, Lyft, and other transportation services.

They claim that it’s a chance for drivers to “engage riders,” and potentially earn more tips in the process.

Despite the claims in the video, you’re not actually charged for playing one of these games. “(Octopus games cost) nothing. We are able to provide free tablets to top-tier drivers by showing short advertisements in between games,” the website states.

