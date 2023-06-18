MoonMoon thanks xQc for leverage in upcoming Twitch contract negotiation

Popular streamer MOONMOON joked that xQc joining Kick has given him leverage in his upcoming contract negotiations with Twitch.

After Ninja departed Twitch with a shock move to Mixer in 2019, the streaming world vastly changed. It’s fair to say that the move paved the way for numerous streamers, with many since signing exclusive multi-year deals with platforms.

With the recent rise of Kick, the battle to sign top talent is back in full force, where so far, we’ve seen the Stake-backed platform offer deals to some of the biggest streamers — including Adin Ross, BruceDropEmOff, and more unexpectedly, xQc.

While many have congratulated The Juicer for signing the $70 million deal, Twitch streamer MOONMOON has taken a different route, thanking xQc for giving him extra leverage in his upcoming contract negotiations with the Amazon-owned platform.

MOONMOON thanks xQc for leverage in Twitch negotiation

At the beginning of a June 16 broadcast, following xQc’s surprise signing with Kick, MOONMOON thanked the fellow streamer for the new leverage he’s gained when it comes to negotiating a new contract with Twitch.

“Shoutout to xQc though man, thank you,” said the streamer. “My upcoming contract negotiation just got a lot better.”

He added: “That’s my boy dude! That’s my boy man.”

It’s unclear when exactly MOONMOON is expected to renegotiate his contract with Twitch. However, with over a million followers, and averaging upwards of 15k viewers per stream, a move to Kick, or even another platform such as Rumble or YouTube could certainly be on the cards.

Furthermore, it’s clear that Kick doesn’t expect to slow down anytime soon, with the platform making crucial service upgrades to handle the exponential growth anticipated in the coming weeks.