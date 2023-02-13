Mom outraged after school confiscates daughter’s pig drawing for being “inappropriate”

A mom went viral on TikTok after calling out her daughter’s school for confiscating her drawing of a pig, deeming it “inappropriate.”

Sierra Carter took to TikTok to hit out at her child’s school, saying it was “bull c**p” that a teacher wrote her up for an innocent drawing.

The drawing, named “Piggie” appeared to be of a pig saying “hi” as it waved its arms. However, staff at Hanover Horton Schools in Michigan, US thought that its attire looked like something else.

“[Her teacher] told me that a little boy had come up to her and made her aware that he thought my daughter drew boy parts on her pig project,” she said in her viral video. “So she went over and asked my daughter for all of her papers, to which my daughter kind of nervously laughed.”

Sierra explained that her child told the teacher “right away” that she drew a bow tie. Following this, the teacher then told the 11-year-old that the principal would be getting involved in the situation.

“The teacher proceeded to take all of her papers from her and said she had to give my daughter’s project to the vice principal at the school to handle,” the TikToker recalled.

Mom’s reaction to daughter’s “inappropriate” pig drawing

Coming into the school to address the issue, Sierra was handed her daughter’s “inappropriate” artwork.

“As soon as I look at it, I’m like ‘are you fricking kidding me?'” she said. “I literally slammed my hand down on the table. Like, why are we sitting here right now and why was there a big deal made out of this? It’s a fricking bow tie!”

The angry mother confronted the principal, and pointed out to him that it was a bow tie, to which he responded: “A bow tie is a bow.”

She replied, saying: “If another kid happened to look at it and think it was something else that sounds more like a ‘he’ problem, not a ‘she’ problem.”

In the end, the principal put her 11-year-old’s drawing into a folder, in case of any similar “future instances.”

Hanover Horton Superintendent John Denney told WLNS that school officials handled the issue with “compassion and discretion” and didn’t ostracise the student.

Sierra disagreed, however, and claimed her daughter no longer wants to go to school because she’s anxious and worried about getting in trouble.

