Mom drags Matt Rife after he starts beef with her 6-year-old son online

TikToker BunnyHedaya has called out Matt Rife over the comments he made to her six-year-old son on an Instagram post.

Throughout 2023, Matt Rife has quickly risen to popularity thanks to his clips on TikTok. With millions of views per clip, it’s no surprise that he’s gained almost 19 million followers.

Rife launched a special with Netflix on November 15, where one of his jokes sparked a bit of backlash from critics. He responded with an “apology” on Instagram, which caused even more pushback against him online.

Now, TikToker BunnyHedaya says that Matt Rife started “beef” with her six-year-old son in a reply to a video on her account.

In the video on December 10, 2023, Bunny revealed that Matt has “decided to start beef” after her son posted a video on her account talking about the comedian.

“Like Matt, I have a full female audience online. Although, I like mine. I don’t want the men, you can keep them please,” she said. “This all started when his comedy special, the things he said that weren’t even funny, were posted on TikTok.”

Hedaya went on to explain that she kept getting tagged in one of Matt Rife’s jokes about space because her followers know that her son loves space. However, the joke apparently included some incorrect facts, which her son responded to, correcting him.

This prompted Rife to leave a comment on her video directed at the six-year-old.

The influencer shared a screenshot of the seemingly deleted comment from the comedian on her video that said: “Jupiter also has ring. Oh!… and Santa Clause isn’t real. Your mom buys you presents with the money she makes on OnlyFans. Good luck.”

Bunny added: “For you to assume that every single woman online makes money by showing their bodies… I’ve never made a single dollar from a man. [My] audience is female, female, female, and a little bit of the gays and they’s. You can’t accept the fact that people may like woman for their personalities.

“I really wish you luck on whats left of your career, but keep my childs name out of your mouth or we can do part two.”

