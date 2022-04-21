Mom & Daughter go viral on TikTok with hilarious water bottle challenge

A TikToker by the name of ‘_.austynnn._’ has gone viral on the app after posting a video of her and her young daughter hilariously doing the waterbottle challenge — and viewers are in love with it.

The blindfold water bottle challenge has gained popularity over the last few months. The challenge involves a water bottle tied to a ceiling fan and right as someone begins swinging the bottle, participants blindfold themselves.

This isn’t the first challenge to gain popularity on TikTok, with the sprite challenge recently going viral.

Now, TikToker _.austynnn._ has gone viral with the water bottle challenge, sans blindfold of course, with her young daughter, and viewers are absolutely in love with the video.

TikToker does water bottle challenge with daughter

Uploaded on April 18, the now-viral video shows Austynn and her daughter participating in the challenge with the younger of the two standing up on her bed.

As the bottle lightly swung from the ceiling fan, the duo broke out into laughter as they both reacted to being hit.

At the time of writing, the video has received over 34 million views and is rapidly growing.

Viewers react to Austynn’s viral water bottle challenge

As Austynn’s video quickly gained viral popularity — over 34 million views at the time of writing — more and more viewers have taken to the comments.

With comments from “this is too cute omg,” to “that giggle,” and “her little laugh,” it’s clear that everyone loves the wholesome interaction between the mother and daughter.

Viewers who were not commenting on Austynn’s “cute” daughter, however, pointed out how she would cry when the bottle hit her — but laugh when it hit her mom.

