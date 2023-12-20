Mom buys only one of her kids Christmas gifts and TikTok actually approves

A mom explained why she only bought one of her kids Christmas presents this year and TikTok supported her decision.

Though gifts are traditionally given during Christmas time, a mom of two decided to only give one of her kids presents this year.

Saying she doesn’t have a favorite, the mom, Tiffany, also mentioned that she didn’t have much money to spend this year.

TikTok has since reacted in support of the mom, saying her reasoning was more logical than not.

Mom says her friends and family will be buying both her kids Christmas gifts

Tiffany, who has a three-month-old baby, decided not to buy her bundle any Christmas presents this year.

Explaining why, Tiffany said to her viewers that her baby is “too young to appreciate and understand.” She continued, “There is literally no point in buying her a Christmas present.”

Tiffany also mentioned that she was on maternity leave and didn’t have the income to purchase her baby any presents.

Though she wouldn’t be purchasing any for her baby, she did make it clear that her eldest child would still be receiving gifts from her.

Viewers of Tiffany’s confession flocked to her comments with support, sharing stories about doing the same.

One viewer wrote, “I did this with mine. My little boy was only one month at Christmas, so I just let the rest [of the family] buy for him.”

While another penned, “I wrapped the toys my son already had because his older sister would ask why he didn’t get any.”

Many others shared their approval of Tiffany’s decision by saying, “100% agree,” and, “Good for you!!”

Another viewer even tried to lift her spirits, saying, “You’re not a bad mother. She’s too young to understand what a gift is. You are quite fine and doing the right thing.”

Tiffany also said that her friends and family would be buying both her kids gifts this year, so her baby would still be able to be included.

And though her youngest won’t be getting presents from her this year, she said that come next Christmas, they’ll be getting presents as they’ll be old enough to comprehend the concept.