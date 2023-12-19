Woman stuns viewers with incredible Dollar General Christmas dinner for $25

‘Dollar Tree Dinners’ is back with another affordable dinner that has left viewers amazed as she shows how to set up the Christmas table on a budget.

As Christmas draws closer — a time of giving where hope and joy are supposed to triumph over adversity — some may be finding it difficult to find their holiday cheer. After all, the popular holiday often includes a hefty price tag.

Luckily, TikToker ‘dollartreedinners‘ has based her account on sharing affordable yet delicious recipes that can be made on a budget, having previously wowed viewers with a $20 Thanksgiving dinner.

Article continues after ad

Now she is helping holidayers put together a Christmas feast, preparing a dinner for six with ingredients all bought from Dollar General… and the total cost comes to only $25.

Article continues after ad

Viewers praise TikToker for helping people prep Christmas dinner on a budget

Currently holding a following of over 1.2 million, ‘dollartreedinners’ has been praised by many for her creative recipes that ensure those on a budget are still able to feel the Christmas spirit.

Filling her cart with budget options found at Dollar General, she explained her reasons for choosing each ingredient and offered alternatives where possible.

Article continues after ad

First, she picked her Christmas ham, settling on Armour’s Cooked Ham as it offered a similar taste and texture to a spiral sliced ham at a “pretty good value.” Next up was sliced pineapple, Dijon mustard, brown sugar, and a box of Betty Crocker’s Super Moist cake mix.

Article continues after ad

The woman then grabbed a dozen eggs and some margarine, explaining that although margarine may not be many people’s first choice, it was a far more affordable option than butter. Evaporated milk followed — which can be “diluted to make regular milk” — as well as a packet of macaroni and cheese and scalloped potatoes.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Two cans of green beans, cream of mushroom soup, two cans of sliced carrots, and funyons were chosen next. Claiming she would only need a few eggs for her planned cake, dollartreedinners decided to grab some mayonnaise to make a side of deviled eggs. The final item was a pack of dinner rolls, bringing the entire shop to only $24.99 after using a Saturday coupon.

Article continues after ad

With all the ingredients gathered, dollartreedinners got to work putting together a Christmas feast that would be able to feed six people.

Article continues after ad

She was able to make eight different meals for the table including;

Glazed ham slices

Deviled eggs

Green bean casserole

Scalloped potatoes

Macaroni and cheese

Brown sugar carrots

Dinner rolls

A whole pineapple upside-down cake

Viewers of the viral Christmas dinner praised dollartreedinners for helping families celebrate the holiday season without blowing their budget.

“I cry knowing someone out there is watching this, feeling empowered to make the holiday special no matter what,” one person wrote. Another said, “Absolutely love seeing someone make accessible ‘special occasion’ food. Everyone deserves holidays.”

Luckily, it doesn’t look like dollartreedinners will stop sharing her recipes anytime soon, with plenty of videos helping viewers find joy in their food despite the increase in living costs. Be sure to check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.

Article continues after ad