MoistCr1TiKal thinks Pink Sauce isn’t selling at all as creator goes “broke”

YouTuber Charlie ‘MoistCr1TiKal’ White thinks that Pink Sauce isn’t selling at Walmart just days after the creator, Chef Pii, revealed she was “broke” in a GoFundMe.

Back in 2022, TikToker Chef Pii went viral with her “pink sauce” condiment that had people all over rushing to order a bottle.

Once product got into the customers hands, the TikToker became under fire over food safety concerns regarding the type of ingredients, shipping process, and a rather wonky nutrition label. She’s since sold the product to a major company, which reworked the formula and got it into Walmart.

Article continues after ad

Fast forward to August 2023, when the Pink Sauce creator started a GoFundMe, saying she’s completely broke. YouTuber MoistCr1TiKal reacted to the news and thinks that maybe Pink Sauce isn’t selling at all.

Article continues after ad

MoistCr1TiKal wonders if Pink Sauce actually sells

In a YouTube video, Charlie reacted to the news that Chef Pii has gone “broke” despite selling the Pink Sauce brand to a major company in what could only be assumed as a sizable deal for her.

The GoFundMe description states that Chef Pii isn’t receiving the royalty that is owed to her and she’s facing eviction as she doesn’t have any money.

Article continues after ad

Just a day after news of the GoFundMe broke, MoistCr1TiKal shared that he thinks the TikToker might not be getting any money because the product isn’t earning any.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

(Topic starts at 12:42)

“It has been a long time since anyone has given a sh*t about Pink Sauce, it was a product that was entirely hype-driven,” he said. “It being in Walmart doesn’t necessarily mean it’s going to do well. I think it’s a very good chance that Pink Sauce just isn’t actually selling at all and Chef Pii thinks it is.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

He added: “She thinks that she’s owed money that Pink Sauce is actually just not making. Maybe there are no profits to share.”

Daves Gourmet, the company the Chef sold Pink Sauce to, spoke up about the claims as well.

“We disagree with Ms. Shaw’s allegations,” the company said in a statement, adding that it “adhered to the terms of the agreement with Ms. Shaw.”

For more entertainment news and other viral stories, head over to check out our coverage.