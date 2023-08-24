Man goes viral using WWE finishing moves to win real street fight

A man who pulled off three different WWE moves in a real-life street fight is going viral after his power bombs helped him win.

Pro-wrestling moves are some of the most iconic attacks in history with the Stone-Cold Stunner and Rock Bottom up there with Goku’s Kamehameha. The only difference is a Dragon Ball Z energy blast won’t win you a real-life fight.

In a video going viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, a man showed that WWE and AEW moves can come in handy in an actual brawl, that is if you can land them.

While WWE matches are choreographed and moves often require wrestlers to work together to perform them, this mad lad did all the heavy lifting in order to defend himself and it’s absolutely wild.

Man wins street fight with WWE finishing moves

In the clip uploaded on August 22, a couple of men were squaring off in a parking lot as onlookers filmed their altercation.

After the smaller fighter threw a punch and followed it up with a kick, the bigger combatant grabbed him and decided it was time to take his opponent to Suplex City.

First, the future WWE Hall of Famer lifted his rival up and destroyed him with a belly-to-belly suplex. Next, he put his foe between his legs and looked like he could have been going for a piledriver, but instead nailed him with a power slam.

If that wasn’t enough, he followed this up with a body slam, laying his dance partner out on the parking space. Eat your heart out, Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle fans.

Judging by the snow on the ground, it’s safe to say that this fight took place during the winter this year at the earliest, but that didn’t stop it from blowing up on social media.

In just a couple of days, the clip has amassed over 6.8 million views. Impressive. No telling if WWE or AEW end up signing this kid down the line, but he’s already making a name for himself in the parking lot indie scene.