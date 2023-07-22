MoistCr1TiKal slams Jake Paul’s Netflix documentary & claims “nobody wants to f**king watch it”

MoistCr1TiKaL is absolutely puzzled by Netflix’s decision to make a documentary on Jake Paul, claiming nobody wants to watch it.

MoistCr1TiKaL is absolutely no stranger to voicing his honest opinions, with many videos on his channel featuring his thoughts on news stories big and small, with him going as far as calling out entire platforms in the past.

Likewise, Moist has had a few words for Netflix after the platform recently announced that YouTube star-turned-boxer Jake Paul is getting his very own episode of Netflix’s sports series ‘Untold.’

MoistCr1TiKaL goes off on Netflix over Jake Paul documentary

In a video uploaded on July 21 titled ‘Nobody Cares’ MoistCr1TiKaL put the video-streaming platform on blast, criticizing their decision to throw money at a Jake Paul documentary.

“I’m not an expert on what’s going to make Netflix a ton of money, but I can tell you what will never make them money, a Jake Paul documentary,” he said. “I think the Jake Paul documentary they have slated to come out pretty soon is the perfect example of how out of touch Netflix is and how willing they are to just say yes to any project ever.”

He added: “No one wants to watch a f**king Jake Paul documentary. This guy has vlogged every second of his life living in his brother’s shadow since the time that he was an actual teenager. There is nothing about his life that people either don’t know or care about if they don’t know. Like no one gives a f**k.”

While Moist acknowledged the documentary isn’t entirely about the younger Paul brother, the YouTuber still said he believes it’s a “waste of a Netflix original.”

“Him just whining about being the villain of boxing or the bad guy of the internet or the Disney Channel star turned douchebag. Like who cares? Who f**king cares?”

Instead, MoistCr1TiKaL suggested that Netflix should’ve had Jake Paul do something unique if they wanted to make a show, such as send him to the underground fight club arena or have him do “crazy sh*t.”

Jake Paul’s documentary, titled ‘Jake Paul the Problem Child,’ is set to air exclusively on Netflix on August 1, 2023.