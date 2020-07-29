Model slams American Eagle for replacing her with Addison Rae

Model “ebonyassassin” has put popular clothing retailer American Eagle on blast after allegedly being replaced in one of their social media advertisements by TikTok star Addison Rae.

It’s no secret that Addison Rae is one of the net’s fastest-rising influencers, boasting the second-most followed account on TikTok and even kicking off her very own podcast earlier this month.

However, the TikToker is no stranger to controversy, and is being met with even more heat after American Eagle purportedly used her to replace a black model in one of their recent advertisement campaigns.

The advertisements in question were filmed from the safety of Rae’s own home, considering the current global climate, and features a video of the influencer modeling the brand’s clothing while dancing to the Tropkillaz’s classic trap tune ‘Boa Noite.’

While Rae’s advertisement certainly marks a major step up for influencers in the mainstream, one model is claiming that she was supposed have been featured in the campaign, instead, as told in a TikTok she uploaded calling out American Eagle.

“Put a finger down if a major brand reached out to you, like American Eagle, and you got really excited… just to be ghosted the minute the campaign was supposed to air, and you realize you were replaced in the commercial by Addison Rae,” model and fellow influencer “ebonyassassin” claimed, putting down a finger.

That’s not all; her caption for the TikTok also seemed to accuse the brand’s decision of being racially motivated: “We are not disposable when Black History Month ends.”

While neither Rae nor American Eagle have yet responded to the model’s video, ebonyassassin has been met with ample support across social media, with many commenters voicing their shock and concern that she was passed over in favor of a famous TikToker.

In spite of the controversy, the model likewise made sure to clarify that she meant no disrespect toward Rae, stating in a comment beneath her TikTok, “No shade to Addison! There is no way she would have known.... It was just like, ohhhhhh, okay.”

With comments flooding American Eagle’s Instagram advertisements, critics are awaiting a response from the major brand in wake of these damning claims.