Dixie D'Amelio & Noah Beck under fire for "disrespectful" TikTok sound

Dixie D’Amelio, Noah Beck, and Ryland Storms are facing criticism from fans for using what some have called a ‘disrespectful’ audio track in a recent TikTok.

Dixie and Ryland are members of the Hype House based in Los Angeles, while Noah is a part of Sway House, another creator house in Los Angeles whose members are often seen hanging out with members of the Hype House.

In the video, the trio was seen lip-syncing and dancing to the track “What that mouth do?” by BigKlit. Many viewers were offended by the lyrics, with one user commenting “This song is not only offensive to Christians but also offensive to many other religions.”

Although the video has since been deleted, it was reuploaded to Instagram 'tea' account TikTokRoom, where followers of the account were split between whether the song was offensive or not. One commenter said: “Y’all make a big deal about everything”, while another wrote, “It’s disrespectful but because it’s y’all faves y’all ain’t gonna say nothing.”

The same audio has already been used more than 23,000 times on TikTok, and by other popular TikTokkers including Thomas Petrou who runs the Hype House. Commenters on his video asked him to delete the video or apologize for the song choice.

Several people in the comments expressed that these TikTokkers should be more responsible as influencers. Dixie and other stars were criticized last week for being irresponsible as influencers by Tyler Oakley after they attended a large house party.

This isn’t the first time a member of the Hype House has been criticized for their choice of audio in a TikTok. More recently, Addison Rae was accused of appropriating LGBTQ culture after she chose to use a “Lesbian Anthem”, an unreleased song by American rapper ‘PPCOCAINE’, reportedly titled “For That Cash.”

Noah, Ryland, and Dixie are yet to address the criticism, though the TikTok has been deleted.