Mizkif explains why he’s glad most Twitch streamers oppose “garbage” NFTs

Mizkif explained why he’s glad most Twitch streamers oppose taking NFT sponsorship deals, claiming they’re “garbage and scummy” despite being “difficult” to walk away from.

NFT companies have been approaching Twitch streamers to try and entice them to take lucrative sponsorship offer deals. xQc was one of the first to talk about it. He even revealed that he rejected an offer.

Mizkif followed suit on February 19. He admitted he’s negotiating an NFT sponsorship offer — but with a twist.

He wants to give away the money, claiming he’d never take it for himself because of the “garbage and scummy” practice it promotes.

“I got an offer too for $700,000,” he said after watching xQc talk about his deal. “It’s currently in negotiation. I’m trying to get the number up. I’m like, look, your other client already exposed that you offered $1.2 million. I want more.”

He revealed what he plans to do with it. “I’ll do a giveaway. How about this? If I get $900,000, I’ll do a giveaway of $800,000. That way, I look good. I’ll do a wholesome stream. And you know what? I’ll make $100,000.”

Then, when a fan told him to take all the money, he said: “I would never. I’m very glad people like me, xQc, and a lot of the other streamers took a very strong stand on NFTs because they are absolutely garbage and scummy.

“I’m glad that almost everyone is in that same agreeance because it is very difficult to walk away from that money. Very difficult. But I’m glad that it’s a reality because [NFT sponsorship deals] are so f**king lame.”

Miz and xQc aren’t the only streamers against NFTs. Asmongold, Hasan, Pokimane, and many others are among the ranks, too. However, Miz would be the first to accept one for a ‘noble cause’ like doing a huge giveaway.

If he does accept the sponsorship offer, he’ll be required to promote NFTs in overlays and posts. However, if it means he can give away hundreds of thousands of dollars to viewers, he thinks it’ll be worth it.